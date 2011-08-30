Lynch on Emmys: No Dance Number, but ‘Glee’ Cast Cameos Possible

Glee star Jane Lynch was part of the popular Jimmy Fallon-led opening musical number at last year’s Emmy’s Awards, but don’t expect a repeat performance when she hosts the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18.

“We started from scratch, we didn’t try to follow up on anything from last year,” Lynch said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

She was mum about possible involvement from other Glee cast members in the Fox awards show, but did say, “I’ve pitched a couple of ideas for the Glee cast, and so I bet there will be an appearance.”

Lynch, an Emmy nominee herself for her role as Sue Sylvester on Glee, also teased that this year’s show will include new ways of introducing the four major award categories of drama, comedy, reality and movies/miniseries.

While Lynch said she did watch awards shows like the Emmys on TV as a child, her reaction to them at the time was not quite what you’d expect from a future host, and even now finds them more bearable to experience in-person.

“I did watch it and it filled me which anxiety,” she said of televised awards shows. “I had this kind of empathetic response, actually it was probably projection, but I was embarrassed for people. I would just suffer for them. They’re easier to bear when you’re there, they really are.”

And while her Glee character is famous for her tracksuits, don’t expect Lynch to be donning any sportswear on the big night, as much as she might like to.

“When people asked me when I first got the gig if I’d be changing my dress every time I came out I was like absolutely not,” she said. “But I will be changing my dress every time I come out.”