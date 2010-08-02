Lui jumps to MSNBC

Richard Lui has been named dayside anchor at MSNBC. He departed CNN’s HLN last month, with TVNewser reporting then that he was leaving to join another network, although which network was unknown at that time.

Lui will begin his new job on Aug. 30.

While at HLN, Luis anchored the 10 a.m. hour of Morning Express, and he led the network’s morning political coverage. Since 2005, he’s anchored and reported on all CNN English-language networks including CNN U.S., CNN International and HLN. He was the first to anchor separate shows on all three CNN Worldwide networks on the same day. He also was a founding anchor of CNN.com Live, CNN’s online live news network.

Prior to joining CNN, Lui reported for the English-language Channel NewsAsia in Singapore.

Lui graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.