LP33 Launches New TV Channel for South by Southwest Festival

Sometimes watching a music festival from the comforts of home beats being at the festival itself (a week-long slog of dirty clothes, poor sightlines, and the occasional riot; see: Woodstock ‘99). But South by Southwest in Austin, Texas is the kind of music festival music lovers really want to be at. For those of us who can’t make it this year, LP33.tv may be the next best option.

The new on-demand music site is launching its exclusive SXSW TV channel today. They are also official sponsors of the festival.

The channel will feature live footage, news, music videos, and blogs throughout the festival, which is being held from March 13-22.

The site already has a blog up and running that includes updated information on bands that have been added to the festival lineup as well as video updates from performers themselves.

SXSW started in the late 80s and has now grown to become one of the largest festivals in the country. Each year more than 1400 performers participate in the festival as well as music industry executives and fans. Last year’s festival was expected to bring in more than $110 million for the city, according to the Austin Business Journal.

Past performers have included Van Morrison, Donovan, and Morrissey along with thousands of smaller independent acts. New bands continue to be added to the lineup all the time. Let’s hope LP33 can find some room for footage from Boston’s own Apollo Sunshine and Syracuse’s Ra Ra Riot, two of the best live bands out there today, for this reporter’s money.