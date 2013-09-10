Louisville Anchor 'Jerry'-Rigs Sports Report

For reasons perhaps only known to him, a Louisville sports anchor worked 41 Seinfeld references into a 5-minute sports report Sunday night.

Adam Lefkoe of Belo’s WHAS is partial to themed sportscasts, with input from his social media followers. It’s a campaign he calls #Sportscast. Last week, he worked the names of 31 old-school professional wrestlers into his 6-minute report.

TVSpy chats with Lefkoe about the ploy.

I had planned to work in a bunch more Seinfeld references into this post, but it’s 5 p.m., I’m busy, I’m tired, yadda yadda yadda.

Is Lefkoe a savvy social media manipulator or a shtick-y self-promoter?