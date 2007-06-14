'Lost' Souls

Lost showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse had some funny comments on their show’s diehard viewership at Promax Wednesday. They mentioned how the introduction of several new characters from elsewhere on the island wasn’t exactly warmly received. "These people are NOT invited to the party," Lindelof said of their skepticism. "It’s like they’re saying, ‘Who do you know? Are you on the groom side or the bride side?’ "

And with Father’s Day approaching, they acknowledged the harsh portrayal of father and son relationships on Lost. Lindelof says he’s constantly asked, "Do you have Dad issues?" to which he responds, "Don’t you?" "Around 80% of them start to cry," he said.

Added Cuse, "We’re getting paid for therapy instead of paying for it."

Finally, the showrunners credited their writing staff, not to mention input from fans, for shaping the Lost narrative. "We’re just Joe Torre," commented Cuse.