Lost Remote: MyFox Web Deal a Dud

Steve Safran of the forward-looking Web-TV blog Lost Remote thinks the recent Fox move to centralize the affiliate Websites for 160 stations is a very, very bad thing. He says taking site management away from the station bosses stunts entrepreneurship, creativity and, above all, local flavor. His 1,500-word treatise (er, does LR pay by the word?) lambasts Fox for sticking with a TV mentality in the Web world.

"This is going to be a mortal wound," writes Safran, "self-inflicted by people who still believe it’s TV first, then web as an afterthought."

Any thoughts on the matter, folks?