Lost Remote on How Stations Can Kick Newspapers' Tails on the Web
Smart, insightful piece on Lost Remote about how stations can kick newspapers while they’re down, and win the Web battle for local revenue.
Cory Bergman offers up eight crystal-clear pointers. Among them: Form more local partnerships, look more like newspaper Websites, lose the call letters, and offer more POV.
About the latter, he writes:
By and large, TV stations are very averse to any opinion content on the air that isn’t immediately balanced with an opposing opinion. But it certainly makes sense on the web - columnists are among a newspaper site’s most popular content. I’m not talking about mixing opinions inside news coverage, but pulling in contributors to volunteer to write opinion columns.
Interesting stuff.
