The show is crazy, man, now more than ever, and I mean that in the best possible way. Crazy like a really big roller coaster, the kind that goes backward, or the first time you have a full-on, drama-delicious blow out with your lover in public. An hour’s worth of emotion-churning chemical dump right in the old brain stem — horror, hysteria, regret, adrenaline and what, oh what, will happen next? Who knows, but as Jack says to Kate, "Let’s just let this play out." (Los Angeles Times)

The “Lost” onslaught begins on Wednesday night at 9 with a replay of the mind-boggling two-hour May finale of Season 3, which pushed new buttons on the show’s fabled character-flashback technique — chiefly the flash-forward button. Little of what happened in that episode is likely to mean much to those who have not followed the show’s labyrinthine plotline, stuffed as it is with interconnected back stories and sci-fi mind games. (NY Times)

In a show that sometimes seems to have a body count akin to slasher movies (Is there even anyplace on this island left to bury a body?), it’s nice for "Lost" to let the fictional everyman grieve in a realistic way for a fallen castaway. I’d take those kinds of scenes over those with a smoke monster, a polar bear or the Dharma Initiative conspiracy any day. (Chicago Sun Times)

Maybe there is something worse than living on that island, smoke monster be damned. What did Jack and Kate and company have to do to make it back? And what did they leave behind? The mysteries of “Lost” continue. Savor them all while you can. This is scripted drama at its finest. (Boston Herald)

Parsing out buried meaning and clues is an integral part of our "Lost" viewing process…so is trying to predict where the story will go next, which, with "Lost," is a fool’s mission. In fact, there have been many times that "Lost" made us feel like fools - especially during stretches when too much murkiness and too little action made us feel like fools just for sticking around. But even when it took a wrong turn or bogged down - when "Lost" got lost in its own complications - it never failed to find its way again, and to hook us anew. Repeatedly, it has defied the odds and detractors alike. (The Canadian Press)

The season opener focuses mainly on Hurley (Jorge Garcia), one of the most appealing characters, and contains a scene that is as good as anything the show has ever done. That haunting moment adds to the show’s profound mystery. And I will say that it’s a moment that will keep me with the show to the end. (Orlando Sentinel)

Few shows have ever been so willing to kill off characters just as we are getting to know them, and that tradition continues tomorrow with a scene in which no one seems particularly upset to have a body on the ground in the middle of their gathering place, a knife firmly planted in its back. If life isn’t cheap on this island, it’s often available at a deep discount, which is just one of the reasons "Lost" remains a lot closer to "Lord of the Flies" than to "Gilligan’s Island." But the reason it’s become and should remain a cult fave is that it knows how to spin a good yarn, leaving the viewer as deep in suspense as the characters. (New York Daily News)





Even with a designated end date three years (and 48 episodes) off, it’s clear the revelations will be sparse, with each new one clouded by another wrinkle. Winston Churchill famously referred to the old Soviet Union as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma," and "Lost" is much the same way — a show whose structure virtually requires countering every step forward with one back to protect the secrets of that confounded island. (Variety)

Compiled by Sarah Outhwaite