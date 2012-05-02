Look Up in the Sky, It's Weather Channel's 30th

In New York, the forecast for Wednesday evening calls for blue. That’s because the Empire State Building will be lit up in the Weather Channel’s distinctive color to mark the cable network’s 30th birthday.

The 102-story high tribute is part of the channel’s celebration, which includes special programming across its television, online and mobile platforms.

On Wednesday the network will look back at its first 30 years, including storms it covered and the evolution of the brand. It will also feature interviews with the meteorologists who appeared on the first 1982 broadcast (and are now the answer to a trivia question), Andre Bernier and Bruce Edwards. The network will also track the currents of fashion, with weather video showing people’s outfits from decades where big hair and shoulder pads reigned.

And of course, no celebration would be complete without a blooper reel showing on-air goofs, mistakes and other funny moments.

Moving into the future, Weather Channel will also launch a new weather.com website, which features a simpler design, more localized news, better maps and increased social media options.