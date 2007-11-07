London Calling

Terry London is in acquisition mode. Fresh from his deal to grab KYTX (Tyler, Texas) from Max Media for $25 million, he’s on the prowl for other stations to buy. KYTX G.M. Phil Hurley, last seen on short-lived Fox reality show Anchorwoman, is cutting ties with Max Media to pair up with London and put together a station group–some 8-12 stations in the next few years.

"I met Terry around nine months ago, we hit it off, and talked about putting a station group together," says Hurley, who says they’ll focus on the Texas-Louisiana area.

Hurley says he’ll stay at the station until the deal closes this winter, then probably relocate to London Broadcasting’s HQ in Dallas.

London, formerly head of Gaylord Entertainment, runs the production company 41 Entertainment. SunTX is a partner in his London Broadcasting venture.