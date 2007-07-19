Local TV Study Out Tomorrow

The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern offers up its study "The Local TV News Experience: How to Win Viewers by Focusing on Engagement" tomorrow. The study examines "ways TV news can win viewers despite the explosion in Internet news usage, fragmentation of mass audience and disappearanceo of scheduled TV-viewing."

They being respectable journalists and all, Medill wouldn’t give us a taste before its release. But we’ll share the findings as soon as we get ‘em.

Hopefully the findings will be better than the newspaper industry’s, which reported a 4.8% revenue drop in the first quarter, compared to the first quarter of last year.