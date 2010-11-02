LOCAL ELECTIONS 2010: Columbus Voter Not Dead Yet

Reports of one Columbus voter’s demise were a wee bit ‘early,’ reports WBNS Columbus, as Robert Early Jr. was told he was, in fact, dead when he checked in with the Board of Elections last night.

Reports 10TV.com:

The Delaware County Board of Elections said the mistake was the result of human error, Mallett reported.

“Somebody had the same last name as this person and accidentally put him down as deceased,” said Delaware County Board of Elections director Brian Mumford.

The situation was fixed and Early was fine to vote.