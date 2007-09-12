Local Advertising Down

The TVB released numbers on ad revenues for Q2 and the first half of the year, along with a list of which of the big advertisers are spending, and which are keeping the purse strings tied up in a nasty knot. Here’s the list of the top ten advertisers and their spending for the second quarter of 2007, compared to Q2 2006.

1. General Motors Corp. Dealers Assoc. -22.5%



2. AT&T +3.4%



3. Chrysler-Cerberus -12.7%



4. Ford Motor Co. Dealers Assoc. -17.4%



5. Nissan Motor Co. +31.4%



6. Toyota Motor Corp. Dealers Assoc. -22.3%



7. Honda Motor Co Ltd. -19.8%



8. Verizon Communications +40.9%



9. Ford Motor Co. -27.8%



10. Toyota Motor Corp. -7.6%

In short, thanks to Verizon and Nissan, some G.M.s’ kids might actually get an iPhone for Christmas.