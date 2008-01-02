Liveblogging 'The Tonight Show,' Part Two
By B&C Staff
See Part One Here.
12:18- I just want to say, for the record, that I am excited to see Emeril. The man lost Emeril Live! What will I watch when I am hungry now?
12:21-Whoops, guess Jay didn’t get the memo about Emeril Live being cancelled.
12:22- Having gone to college in Massachusetts, I know how hard it is to understand a Massachusetts accent. Both of these men are real New Englandahs.
12:24-On the origin of Bam! Basically an excuse to keep people awake?
12:27-It is tough to juggle cooking with an interview. Leaping flames from cognac don’t make it any easier.
12:29-Now to the musical guest… and a teaser… Conan in full strike beard! Stay tuned for that one.
12:34-Chingy is performing. Exactly the same as if there were no strike.
12:35- No update, I just want to add that Letterman’s top 10 list was very funny. That is all.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.