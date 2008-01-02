Liveblogging Letterman
By Joel Topcik
12:01am And here’s Robin Williams. "Nice to be here with you, rabbi!" in a nod to Dave’s rabbinic beard. First funny thing he’s said since the last writers strike. "I just came back from Iraq–everyone looks like you!"
Funny imitation of Walter Brennan.
