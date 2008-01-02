Livebloggin Letterman

12:09 Williams talks about his USO tour through Afghanistan and Iraq. Wow, Williams and Kid Rock on the same bill.

12:13 Recounts being in sandstorm: "Eventually, you end up coughing up a small child–and Angelina Jolie adopted it!"

12:14 Talk of Dave shaving sets up parting line from Williams: "Don’t you go all Britney on me!" He spreads his legs in reference to Brit’s penchant for going commando. Yikes.