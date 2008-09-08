Live From Wilmington
If you want to see how Wilmington handles the arrival of its analog TV shutoff in about an hour, the FCC is streaming live coverage of the press conference on its Website.
The video comes from local public access channel GTV8. Right now, North Carolina Association of Broadcasters prez Hank Price is speaking.
