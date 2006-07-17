Live From Israel

Must the networks all rush to send their anchors to Israel as the war escalates.

I applaud deploying news assets to war zones. May the Good Lord protect them.

But the news that Charlie Gibson was going to Israel reminded me of the sacrifice of Bob Woodruff. Then, I learned that just about everybody else is over there, including Brian Williams and Anderson Cooper, so they can be "broadcasting from Israel."

Reporters, yes. Better yet if there are foreign correspondents already over there. But, somehow, very publicly dispatching the anchors seems more marketing than journalism. Certainly the e-mail promotional announcements fly when the anchors do.

Maybe I'm overreacting. Maybe not. You be the judge.

By John Eggerton