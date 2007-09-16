Live Blogging the Emmys: "Our Rich Television History"

Well, one wise thing Fox is doing with this year’s show: it’s doing a much better job than usual celebrating what TV Land calls "our rich television heritage." From Mary Tyler Moore to Kermit to Julia Child to Tom Snyder, the on-air tributes show that the producers seem to be figuring it out: television stardom is cumulative. That’s what makes TV a unique art form. Just a thought.

By P.J. Bednarski