Live Blogging the Emmys: Did They Just Censor Sally Field's Anti-War Rant?

Maybe it was the stammering or the fact that she was just about to say ‘Goddamn,’ but it looked to me like the Emmy producers pulled the plug on Sally Field’s anti-war rant. Field, who’d just won for her role in ABC’s Brothers and Sisters, was paying tribute to mothers waiting for their children to come home from war. She then began to lose her train of thought. But when she picked it up again and began to say, "This goddamn war…"–the camera abruptly cut away to one of the disco balls hanging over the stage–and a dark one at that. Hmm.

By Joel Topcik