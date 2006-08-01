Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

Trending

10:52AMRapping FromIraq In his spare time in the barracks, Sgt. Neal Saunders recorded a rap album about his experience in Iraq. It’s about three guys and their day-to-day events. He received several hundred thousand hits in his Yahoo! chat room and a lot of feedback–good and bad. 

By Intern Mike Singer