Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

11:04AMShepard Harry – The street artist was featured on the launch exactly a year ago and they’re talking about how his art has changed. He used to put bold, giant pictures up all around cities. Now he’s making murals that look like torn down ads and street signs. Harry makes posters that sell for up to $2000, but says he makes no money on his true art, the street stuff. He puts up these giant posters on ad billboards as a form of free expression, granting him some street credit.

By Intern Mike Singer