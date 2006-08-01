Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

11:53AMSegment on global warming andAlaska– Global warming on a network created by Al Gore? Hard to imagine. The reporter talks about how permafrost is disappearing and more vegetation is able to grow. The roads are hilly because of the uneven melting of permafrost on the roads. Glaciers are moving extreme distances and sea level is rising because of the runoff from the glaciers. The doc puts global warming in perspective for people who live in the continental US and how it can affect this generation.

By Intern Mike Singer