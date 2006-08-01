Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

12:00PMDon’t Mess With Jodi Applegate – Current is talking about Fox reporter Jodi Applegate. She was doing a segment about how easy it is to steal bikes, and the two guys she was reporting on pulled a prank on her and pretended to saw one of their fingers off. Jodi flipped out and scolded the man, telling him to think of the children viewers. The clip is getting thousand of hits on Youtube. It’s extremely funny.

By Intern Mike Singer