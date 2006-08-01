Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

12:13PMBoys’ Fascination with Older Women – Urban Cougar is a Website that features older woman who want to date younger men. These women are go-getters who don’t like waiting for the men to make a move. They also discuss men’s fascination with older women and how, growing up, boys talk about “boning their teacher, boning their friend’s mom.” Cougars, according to the segment’s definition, are women who act like older men who go after the younger women and look not so much for relationships but for a “good time.”

It’s been over two straight hours of Current TV for me. The personal stories are fascinating. The segue ways that link segments are bland and feel like forced commercials.

By Intern Mike Singer