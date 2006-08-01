Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

12:36PMCorruption in the Congo – The reporter talks about the corruption and disease that plague people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which nonetheless has thriving rainforest and an array of natural resources. The images are powerful as the documentary covers the militias from nearby nations who come into Kinshasa, rob its resources and murder citizen who don’t comply. Recently, citizens have gotten their first taste of democracy and are voting for a new president. Mobutu, the previous president, was a corrupt leader who stole billions from the nation. The piece ends on an optimistic note, thriving on the idea that democracy will win out.

By Intern Mike Singer