Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

Around four out of every five “ad segments” give a voice to small businesses, which I think is fascinating. There are limited commercials and once in a while there will be a shameless plug, like for the Sidekick 3. But I’m starting to see how the plugs for small clubs and clothing lines emphasizes the channel’s desire to empower the people and what they find interesting, not what the corporate world wishes us to buy. Hey, the limited commercials are there to pay the bills and there’s nothing wrong with that if the rest of the programming gives power to the masses.

By Intern Mike Singer