Live-Blogging Current TV’s 1-Year Anniversary

12:46PMSegment on Prison Violence, and My Final Post of the Day – Footage of prison violence begins a dialogue with the city council in this California town and allows them to see how youth prison systems don’t work. A lot of these prisons were closed and replaced by rehabilitation centers. The program was started by Van Jones, an inmate a few years ago in the local prison system.

OK, I’m done. Thank you, Current, for a compelling three hours–and first year–of programming.

By Intern Mike Singer