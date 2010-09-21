Litton names Davis director of creative services

Rich Davis has been named director of creative services and strategic planning at Litton Entertainment, the company said today (Tuesday, Sept. 21).

Prior to coming to Litton, Davis had been running his own firm, Davision Media LLC. He also spent more than 20 years working in broadcast television, including 15 at CBS where he most recently managed CBS’ owned-and-operated duopoly in Pittsburgh, KDKA/WPCW.

Before joining KDKA/WPCW, Davis was executive director of advertising and promotion for the Viacom/Paramount Stations Group. He’s also held executive programming, marketing and creative services positions at WGNT Norfolk, WBFS Miami, WLFL Raleigh, WTOG Tampa and WACH Columbia, S.C.

Davis graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism.