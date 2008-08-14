A Little Midwest Time

Weather in Chicago this time of year is ideal. So is the news from FOX in the Windy City. Colgate grad and nine year vet of the FOX News Channel JEFF GOLDBLATT is the new co-anchor of FOX Chicago News at 9:00 at net owned WFLD. Jeff, who began his broadcasting career in eastern North Carolina at WECT knows Chicago and the region, so it’s going to be a situation of “hits the ground running.” Prior to the second city work, Jeff was a general assignment and investigative reporter for NBC’s WTVJ-TV in Miami. Earlier in his career, Goldblatt was the chief investigative correspondent for the nationally syndicated news magazine American Journal. Jeff has also part of the DC Bureau covering the political beat for the Providence Journal/ Belo and worked in the newsroom at Richmond, Virginia’s WTVR-TV. Congrats!

While we’re in the Midwest, FSN Ohio has two new members of the regional sports network’s Marketing Department. Coming over from being Manager of Promotions and Broadcasting for the Cleveland Indians is ALEX SLEMC. He’s Marketing Director for FNSO. And broadcasting vet ED OLIVER is the new On-Air Promotions Manager. He was most recently up in Kalamazoo’s WWMT. Play Ball!

Last but not least, over at CBS, RICK BARAN has the new title Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CBS Television Stations. Rich is a vet of Tyco (don’t you love Exeter, Rick?) as well as spending time in a wide range of leadership roles at General Electric, most notably as Global Chief Financial Officer of GE’s Hydro Electric and Power Turbine installation businesses. Rick’s got degrees from Umass and Uconn as well as a law license for the nutmeg state. Congrats!

