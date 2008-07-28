A little of this, a little of that....

Weather is very important to the folks of Iowa, particularly in light of the recent floods along the eastern part of the Hawkeye state. The folks in the capital, Des Moines, have a new meteorologist to keep an eye on things – and he’s a local guy from Ft. Dodge. Actually, he’s a storm chaser – likes to follow tornadoes. Welcome to the world of TV BRETT MCINTYRE who has come aboard Local TV’s WHO, the NBC affiliate. The Iowa State grad will primarily anchor weekend evening and noon weekday weathercasts. Here’s to happy forecasts, Brett.

The lovely bluegrass of Lexington, KY is home to thoroughbreds and a great racetrack. It’s also home to the new Creative Services Director of NBC affil WLEX. DAVE MEDLEY made the transition from the same kind of slot at another station in the market. He’s logged creative time in Knoxville, too. Congrats, Dave!

Speaking of Knoxville…it’s home to Scripps Network’s cable channels like HGTV and DIY. They’ve got a new VP of Development in the form SARAH COTTAY, fresh from Accenture where she was part of the Information Management Services group, specializing in Portals & Content Management and aligned to the Media & Entertainment industry. She’ll report to DEANNA BROWN, President of SN Digital and office in New York. Sarah has a computer science degree from Williams. Wonderful!

