With Little Fanfare, Pelley Takes ‘Evening News’ Anchor Chair

Tonight was Scott Pelley’s first turn as anchor of CBS Evening News, but you wouldn’t know it from watching the newscast.

There was no mention by Pelley or throughout the entire broadcast of it being his first day on the job. The only clues on air were a throw from the WCBS anchor in New York and a promo spot after Pelley signed off that promised the reporting of 60 Minutes, now on the Evening News.

Pelley opened the newscast with a report on Afghanistan and the American troops fighting there along the Pakistan border. It was then mentioned that it was the deadliest day for American forces in Iraq in two years, before turning to a story on a new cancer treatment study.

The story that dominated much of cable news and Twitter this afternoon – Rep. Anthony Weiner’s admission that he lied about sending lewd photos of himself to a college student – was mentioned, but not until after the first commercial break. The placement is reflective of CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager’s desire to make all CBS News programs more focused on hard news.

The rest of the Evening News touched on Rick Sanctorum’s announcement that he is running for president, the U.S. housing market, Steve Jobs’ appearance at the Apple conference, Arizona wildfires, and the D-Day anniversary.