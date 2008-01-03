A Little Ditty/'Bout Jack and Elizabeth?

The candidates are downing sunnyside-up eggs and as much caffeine as their bodies can hold in cozy coffee shops. Hardy Iowans are braving 20 degree temps to make their opinions known at the caucuses. A presidential frontrunner or two will emerge before long.

It’s a folksy American image, isn’t it?

In fact, the only thing that would improve this Currier & Ives-esque pastiche would be heartland hero John Mellencamp crooning that "Small Town" song.

And that’s just what he’s doing on Whotv.com. The Local TV station has video of Mellencamp performing at a John Edwards rally, doing "Small Town" and then that "This is Your Country" song from the World Series commercials. It’s on WHO’s 13Raw player, and the footage is indeed a bit raw.

Mellencamp then introduces the Edwards clan, to raucous applause.

WHO Des Moines president/general manager Dale Woods could barely contain his excitement as the caucuses unfolded. WHO has a reporter stationed at each of a dozen candidate headquarters. "This is what we’ve been gearing up for for the last six months," he told us.

Are you working from Iowa today? Let us know what you’re seeing.