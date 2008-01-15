Link TV Emerges

The Giants/Cowboys game took preference over reading the Sunday NY Times this past weekend, so I was a little slow getting to the feature on Link TV, the 24-hour "cross-cultural" nonprofit channel that assembles the best satellite news from around the world. "Broadcasting a Global Sampler" focuses on programming such as Mosaic: World News From the Middle East, the Peabody-winning show from Palestinian-American Jamal Dajani.

"We’re trying to give people here a window on what 300 millioin people in 22 countries are seeing on a daily basis," he says.