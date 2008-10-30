LIN Got What It Wanted From TWC

LIN TV seems to have gotten 30 cents per month per subscriber in its Time Warner Cable negotiations, based on boss Vince Sadusky’s conference call with Wall Street today. LIN and TWC have a confidentiality agreement in place over the terms of their deal, which was announced earlier this week. But Linda Moss at our sister mag Multichannel News reports:

“The bottom line is we received the compensation that we set out to receive from Time Warner,” LIN TV president and CEO Vincent Sadusky told analysts during a third-quarter earnings call. “There’s not much more to say than that.”

Sadusky didn’t offer any other details about the deal that his companyreached Wednesday with Time Warner, citing the confidentiality provisions of retransmission-consent deals. But during a month-long dispute that leftLIN TV stations black in 11 markets, LIN TV publicly said it was seeking a 30 cent, monthly license fee for its stations.

LIN reported a 91% boost in retrans revenue in its third-quarter earnings today.