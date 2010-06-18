Limbaugh to Hit the Links with Haney

Media star, conservative pundit and all around lightning rod Rush Limbaugh will be the next amateur golfer to be counseled by swing coach Hank Haney.Limbaugh has signed on for Golf Channel’s Haney Project, the network announced June 17. It’s the third season of the show and is set to begin production later this year.

The series recently concluded its second season with Ray Romano. The first season starred erstwhile basketball great Charles Barkley, who had what must have been the ugliest swing ever before submitting to Haney’s coaching. It was the highest rated launch of an original series in Golf Channel history.

The Limbaugh iteration of The Haney Project is set to bow in spring 2011.

The Haney Project is produced by Golf Channel in conjunction with The WorkShop, LLC, an independent multimedia production company based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.