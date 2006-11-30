The Light Fantastic: The NBC Tree-Lighting Party



Last night, after battling the crush of humans surrounding a dazzlingly decorated Rockefeller Center in New York–a big thank you to the NYPD officer who escorted me across a closed Sixth Avenue– I found myself safely ensconced inside the Rock Center Cafe for the annual NBC tree-lighting party. While waiting for the big event, the industry crowd drank cocktails, nibbled on NBC sugar cookies and steak and watched the ice-skaters twirl across the rink.

Looking around the room, I could see Meredith Vieira chatting away with Jeff Zucker, and Jay Ireland and Frank Comerford making the rounds. News anchors Len Berman, Sue Simmons, Chuck Scarborough and Janice Huff were also in attendance.Jeff Gaspin was there, and when asked about the LA Times story that ran yesterday smiled and said, "It's all speculative. I even spoke to Meg [reporter Meg James] and told her whatever she wrote, she was going to be wrong because even I don't know what is going to happen." Other attendees included Bob Wright, Cindy Adams and former Mr. Jennifer Lopez, Cris Judd.

At around 8:50, the crowd made its way onto the ice to watch the tree–which was covered with over 30,000 colored lights–illuminated and listen to the cheers of the thousands of spectators above. It now is, officially, the most wonderful time of the year. Let the network holiday parties begin!

By Caroline Palmer