Lew Leone Assured of Spot in Heaven

Fox’s New York duopoly was all over the recent visit from Pope Benedict XVI, airing a combined 34 hours and 45 minutes. Both WWOR and WNYW aired more pope programming than any other New York broadcast station, with 19 hours and 15 minutes, and 15 hours and 30 minutes, respectively.

WNYW was best in mass…er, class…in terms of the Pope’s Yankee Stadium homily, posting a 1.1 rating/5 share, according to Fox’s numbers.