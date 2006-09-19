Letterman Forecasts the Fall Season (kind of)

For those of you involved in any kind of pool based on which new show this season will be the first to get killed off (love the betting one on brilliantbutcancelled.com), Monday night on the Late Show, David Letterman offers a little advice with his “Top Ten Signs Your Television Show Is Going To Be Cancelled."

10) “The name of the show is ‘Everybody Loves Osama.’”

9) “Instead of laughing, studio audience shouts, ‘Let’s burn down the studio!’”

“The frequent lulls while the lead character attempts to remember his lines.”

7) “It stars the remains of Desi Arnaz.”

6) “’Variety’ calls it ‘a thrill ride similar to eating tainted spinach.’”

5) “To keep costs down, the show is taped by elevator security cameras.”

4) “It nabbed the coveted 3:00am time slot.”

3) “One of 15 NBC shows based on backstage at ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

2) “Opening credits include the word ‘Hasselhoff.’”

1) “Their big idea is something called ‘Ventriloquist Week.’”

And yes, a show is really doing what he referred to in number one. Not surprisingly, it is his own.

By Ben Grossman