Lester Holt, Son to Anchor Black Friday Newscast

As Lester Holt will be visiting his son Stefan in Chicago for Thanksgiving, the two will share the set for a noon newscast on WMAQ November 23.

Stefan, 25, joined the NBC owned station as a morning anchor in 2011. Lester, an NBC News anchor, watches the kid’s work via Slingbox. Lester had a long run at WBBM Chicago before going network.

The senior Holt tells NBCChicago.com:

“I asked him: You’re not working on Thanksgiving are you?” Lester said. “He said, ‘Actually I am. I said, if you guys are short, if Daniella Guzman wants the day off, I can fill in.’”

Lester said he was joking, but Stefan suggested that maybe his dad could help out on the noon show the day after.

“He’s the hardest working man in television and he was looking for an excuse to work,” Stefan said.