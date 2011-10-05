Leftfield Films adds three execs and promotes two others

Production company Leftfield Pictures, which produces such unscripted cable series as History’s Pawn Stars and American Restoration, Science Channel’s JUNKies and Discovery’s Carfellas has added three new executives and promoted two others.

Brooke Meredith joins the New York-based company as senior director of development, responsible for developing new formats and character-based series. Prior to this, Meredith was senior director of development at KPI, performing a similar role.

Julie Louis has been named development producer after working independently on such shows as ABC’s Wife Swap and TLC’s What Not To Wear.

Shawn Witt comes over from MTV where he worked on such series as Total Request Live, Pranked and Parental Control. Witt will work as one of the company’s executive producers.

Courtney Montgomery was promoted to head of production. She helped create Leftfield’s Bridal Bootcamp for VH1 and currently executive produces A&E’s Monster In-Laws.

Tonko Soljan has been promoted to executive in charge of production and also will serve as the company’s network liaison. He joined the company in 2010 as a line producer. Prior to that, he worked as a production manager on shows such as Discovery’s Storm Chasers and MTV’s Teen Mom.