Lebow Meets IB Staff

New Internet Broadcasting President/CEO David Lebow chatted with Station to Station about his strategy for IB, which works with local stations on their Websites. Lebow, the former E.V.P. and G.M. of AOL Media Networks, first outlined a four-point plan for employees, which includes meeting with IB’s partners in television and devising a 10-year plan for the company.

In his first CEO gig, Lebow will call on the lessons drilled into him from various media luminaries at past jobs, including Jon Miller, Ted Leonsis and Jeff Smulyan. What attracted him to IB were the huge growth opportunities in the Web business, the "big upside" on the local side of the internet biz, and a company that was "big enough to matter, but small enough to be flexible," he said. (IB, funded by the likes of Hearst-Argyle, Post-Newsweek and NBC, has nearly 400 employees).

A Connecticut resident, Lebow will split his time between New York and IB headquarters in Minnesota. With the Twins facing off against the Yankees these days, he’s clear about who he’s rooting for: "The Twins. I’m a Mets fan."