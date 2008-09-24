At Least This 'Palin' Faces Reporters

Fox affiliate WFVX TV Bangor, Me., news anchor Cindy Michaels was on Fox News Channel today talking about the calls and e-mails she has gotten from viewers noting what they say is her likeness to Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Some of the calls have accused her of trying to sway voters by trying to look like Pail. Michaels says she sometimes wears contacts and lets her hair down–literally, though perhaps figuratively, too–but that she also wears her hair up and wears glasses to rest her eyes. She says it is not to plug Palin, though she obviously admires her.

She told Fox News that Palin was an inspiration to all women, saying she stands by her look and that it is "an honor to look like her," though she says she doesn’t think she does.

Frankly, I don’t see the striking similarity either. Sure, she resembles her when she wears her hair up and has glasses, though not the same style as Palin’s. But it reminds me of Groucho Marks. Many people can kind of look like Groucho if they put on glasses, a big mustache, and wiggle a cigar and their eyebrows at the same time.

I draw a distinction between "sorta" lookalikes and real lookalikes, like Tina Fey.

But I’m’ more concerned with an important way in which Palin does not at all resemble Michaels, which is that while Michaels agreed to be interviewed for her station’s story on the "resemblance" and for Fox’s follow-up, Palin has been reluctant to face the news media in more than highly controlled situations.

For the campaign photo ops with Henry Kissinger and others, the McCain campaign reportedly didn’t want any reporters to accompany all those photographers, and only relented when new outlets threatened not to send photographers either. But even then, unless I missed it, she didn’t make herself available to those reporters for substantive questions about the cosmopolitan image she was trying to portray.

Palin brought a breath of something to the campaign, either fresh air or nitrous oxide, depending on your point of view. But either way its time to put start facing tough questions, the kind world leaders might put to a president at 3 a.m.