Leap Day Changes

New York will be his base, but JOHN HEFFRON will work for ION Media Networks. John’s title is Senior Vice President, Networks Distribution and he gets to manage affiliate relations, too. Cool He comes over from Univision and his job of VP Affil Relations Eastern Region. The Purdue grad has also worked with FOX Sports Net, FOX News Channel, NBC Cable net as well as American Movie Classics. Way to go John!

Also at Ion – TODD ACKLEY is coming aboard as Vice President, National Long Form Sales, based in LA. The Valencia resident comes over from CBS Television Sales, where he was Paid Program Team Leader.

March 1 is the official date she begins, but I guess LORI CONKLING will really take to her office on Monday, March 3. Of course, working on Saturday is very commendable if that happens. Lori is Lifetime’s new Executive Vice President of Distribution. She comes over from Disney and ESPN where her title was Vice President National Accounts. She has a degree from USC and a masters from Duke. She’s also a member of Class 12 of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, WICT’s prestigious training program for executive women in the telecommunications industry. Wow. Great to hear about your new job!

Ever wonder who was in charge of learning? According to the fine folks at The Cable Center in Denver, BILL DORMAN is the man. His title is Director of Learning and Development. He’s a real cable pro, having worked in most every aspect of the biz, like Engineering, Field Ops, HR plus Learning and Development. The Northeastern State U grad will make sure The Cable Center’s training programs are all A+.

