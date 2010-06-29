From Leaked E-mails to MSNBC Gig

Fresh from his resignation last week at The Washington Post, political blogger Dave Weigel has landed a new media gig as a contributor at MSNBC. Keith Olbermann made the announcement June 28 on his MSNBC program Countdown.

Weigel’s inaugural appearance as a paid contributor at MSNBC centered on Alabama Congressional candidate Rick Barber’s latest convening-with-Lincoln TV spot.

Weigel was hired by the Post three months ago to cover the conservative beat, including the Tea Party movement. He was ensnared in a scandal when e-mails he sent to a left-leaning journalism list-serv (Ezra Klein’s JournoList, since disbanded), were leaked to FishBowlDC and Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller. In the e-mails, Weigel disparaged Republican politicians including Ron Paul, as well as conservative standard bearers Rush Limbaugh and Matt Drudge.

About Drudge, Weigel asserted: “This would be a vastly better world to live in if Matt Drudge decided to handle is emotional problems more responsibly, and set himself on fire.”

When Limbaugh - who famously said in the wake of the election of President Obama: “I hope he fails.” - was hospitalized with chest pains, Weigel wrote: “I hope he fails.”

Weigel also wrote that conservatives are using the media to ”violently, angrily divide America” and decried the media’s “need to give equal/extra time to ‘real American’ views, no matter how [expletive] moronic.”