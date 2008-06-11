Layoffs Hit WOWK
Sources say WOWK in Charleston-Huntington (WV) laid off about a dozen this week, some of them part time, after a disappointing May book.
WOWK management did not return a call at press time.
The CBS affiliate is owned by West Virginia Media. Everyone in the market trails Gray TV’s WSAZ by a mile.
