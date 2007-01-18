Last Night: The duPont-Columbia Awards

The duPont-Columbia University Broadcast News Awards were presented last night at the Low Memorial Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York. The annual event honored 14 radio and broadcast television news segments that covered some of the most critical issues of the year, including the Iraq War and Hurricane Katrina,.

The evening began with a bustling cocktail hour , and then the group of attendees–which included Brian Williams, David Fanning (Executive Producter of Frontline), John Reiss (EP at NBC), Lee Bolinger (President of Columbia) and Nicholas Lemann (Dean of Graduate School of Journalism), among others– were ushered into the rotunda where the silver batons were presented.

For more coverage and a full list of award winners, click here.