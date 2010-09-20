Larry King’s long goodbye begins in earnest this week with some “final” interviews. Barbara Walters is King’s guest on Tuesday (Sept. 21) and Jerry Seinfeld will be there Thursday (Sept. 23) when the comedian will reveal “one of Hollywood’s best kept secrets,” the CNN press release teases.

Tonight (Monday, Sept. 20), King talks with former President Jimmy Carter, who is making the media rounds to promote his new book, White House Diary. Carter will discuss his disagreements with the late Sen. Edward Kennedy over health care reform as well as his controversial peace efforts with North Korea.

On Wednesday (Sept. 22), King interviews Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who is in New York this week to address the United Nations General Assembly.

On Friday, the cast of Saturday Night Live, including Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg , Kristen Wiig and executive producer Lorne Michaels will be on hand to discuss the SNL’s 36th season, which opens Saturday (Sept. 25). Former SNL cast member Amy Poehler, who will host the season opener with musical guest Katy Perry, will also be there.

King’s final broadcast is Dec. 16.

Earlier this month, CNN at long last announced what everyone already knew: that British tabloid veteran Piers Morgan will take over for King. Morgan, who will remain as a judge on the NBC summer hit America’s Got Talent, will bow on CNN in January.