LA Stations Hustle on Manhunt Story

The LA TV stations, and their competition in other media, are hustling to cover the story of a former LAPD man, Christopher Jordan Dorner, who is on the loose after allegedly shooting three police officers, and killing one

KTLA’s live stream is featured on the home page of sister LA Times. Chris Schauble is reporting from LAPD headquarters. On Twitter, @KTLA said a half an hour ago that the suspect might be holed up in a hotel room, but 15 minutes later reported that “Police say search for ex-LAPD cop in Point Loma has come up empty-handed.”

Dorner was fired from the LAPD in 2008, and outlined his revenge mission recently on Facebook.

KNBC’s Jacob Rascon is live at the hospital in Riverside where he’s pleased to report a police officer wounded by a gunshot from the suspect is out of surgery. The station says San Diego police officers have a lead on Dorner’s whereabouts.

The “CBS Local” TV-radio site has audio from KNX 1070.

KTTV has a live press conference from the Torrance Police Department, explaining how two women were mistakenly shot by police during the manhunt.

The KABC site shows the rambling“manifesto” that the suspect posted online, addressed to “America” with the subject line “Last resort.”

I know most of you who personally know me are in disbelief to hear from media reports that I am suspected of committing such horrendous murders and have taken drastic and shocking actions in the last couple of days. You are saying to yourself that this is completely out of character of the man you knew who always wore a smile wherever he was seen. I know I will be villified by the LAPD and the media. Unfortunately, this is a necessary evil that I do not enjoy but must partake and complete for substantial change to occur within the LAPD and reclaim my name.

UPDATED: At 11:45 local time, an LA source tells me the English-language stations were live with a press conference out of Riverside. The Spanish-language stations, KVEA and KMEX, were with regularly scheduled programming.