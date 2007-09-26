L.A. Mayor's Paramour Booted to Desert

Disgraced Telemundo anchor Mirthala Salinas has been reassigned to KVEA’s "Inland Empire" bureau, the L.A. Times reports, following her fling with Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Instead of covering City Hall, she’ll be toiling in Riverside, some 55 miles east of L.A., come Monday.

Monday marks the end of Salinas’ two-month suspension.

Telemundo president Don Browne told KVEA staffers they can expect a visit from some Poynter Institute officials this week, the Times reports, regarding newsroom ethics.